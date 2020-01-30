Lewis, Lyle D.
Lewis, Lyle D.

RAPID CITY | Lyle D. Lewis, 87, died Jan. 26, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m., with 4 p.m. Vigil services on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

