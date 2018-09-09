RAPID CITY | Walter J. Linderman, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Westhills Village Healthcare Center.
Walter Jacob Linderman was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Herreid to Jacob and Helen (Diebert) Linderman, the youngest of three children. He attended schools in Herreid and graduated from high school in 1949. In 1950, he joined the United States Navy serving until he was honorably discharged in 1954. He then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, graduating in 1958. He moved to Rapid City and worked in the real estate and mortgage department at National Bank of SD (now US Bank). In 1959, he married Beverly Murdy in Rapid City. In 1973, Walter became the President and majority stockholder of First American Title Company owning that company until his retirement in 1994.
In 1985, he married Barbara (Gurley) Wright. They enjoyed 33 years of marriage traveling extensively in the US and abroad and for 18 years spent time during the winters in Arizona.
During his time at the bank and in business he was very active in his community serving as President of Lion’s Club and SD Lion’s Sight and Safety Foundation, Chairman of several Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Committees, a member of Rapid City Planning and Zoning Board, lay member of the Advisory Board of Directors for Pennington County Public Defenders, Secretary of Arrowhead Country Club, Treasurer of Boys Club for 10 years, member of the Board of Directors of the Chapel in the Hills and a member of the Committee for Claims and Organization of the American Land Title Association.
He was especially active in the arts community being one of many in the organization of the Dahl Fine Arts Center. He became the first President of the Rapid City Fine Arts Council and served on the board for many years. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Black Hills Playhouse and was named an Honorary member. He was also a member and Director of the South Dakota State Fine Arts Council.
Walt enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and cooking. The Lindermans enjoyed entertaining with Walt preparing gourmet dishes and was especially known for their annual “Wild Game” dinner in the fall. He had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir for years, and often was requested to be a soloist. He also sang in the local production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Walt is survived by his wife, Barbara; stepsons, Preston and Colin Wright; his nieces, Leann Horner, Cheryl Holzwarth, Deanna Byers, Susan Linderman and Claudia Johnson; his nephews, Mark Holzwarth, Alan and Craig Linderman; sisters-in-law, Elaine Linderman and Pam Walsh Fritz; and all the Walsh siblings who fondly called him “Uncle Walt.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur; sister, Helen; and stepson, Mark Wright.
Celebration of Life Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial of ashes will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to The Dahl (RCAC) or Westhills Village.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and an online guestbook may be signed at osheimschmidt.com.
