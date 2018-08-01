Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Stanley Roger Link, 75, died Dec. 29, 2017.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2018, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Link, Stanley R.
