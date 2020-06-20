Linn, John
ELM SPRINGS | John Linn, 87, died June 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the Elm Springs Hall, with Visitation one hour prior.

Interment will follow at the Elm Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

