Linstrom, Ken

Ken married Betty Fink in 1954 and they had two sons, Steve and Jim. After Betty passed away, he married Martha Cox in 1967 and they had two daughters, Karen and Sue.

When Stevens High School was established in 1969, he moved there to teach science, primarily Physics and Chemistry until his retirement in 1988. Generations of Rapid City high school students received their background in the sciences under Ken’s passionate tutelage in the classroom.

With the move to Stevens High, Ken became an assistant track coach focusing on the hurdlers and jumpers. He had a way of identifying raw athletic ability in boys and girls and coaching them into becoming hurdlers.

In 1982 he became the head track and cross-country coach where he continued the Raider Dynasty. Ken’s boys and girls teams won a total of nine state championships over the next seven years until his retirement.

Ken received the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year award for Boys Track & Field in 1988 and was inducted into the Rapid City Stevens Hall of Fame in 2016.

In his spare time throughout his 50's, Ken trained for and ran 12 marathons with a best time of 3:07. He was a fixture in the Black Hills running scene for many years.