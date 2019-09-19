{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Benjamin J. Little Bear, 71, died Sept. 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Sept. 22, at the Mother Butler Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

