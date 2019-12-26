Loaring, William E.
RAPID CITY | William E. "Bill" Loaring, 86, died Dec. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

