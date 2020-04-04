Long, Donn L.

RAPID CITY | Donn L. Long, 83, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on April 1, 2020, at Fort Meade Veterans Home in Sturgis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan DeMarsche Long; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Dann Long (April) of Katy, TX, and Andrew Long (Lisa) of Red Lion, PA; six grandchildren and one grandson-in-law, Nicki Rios (Tim), Matthew, Jenny, Katie, Jordan Ryan, Valerie Ryan; a sister, Lois Swift and brother-in-law of Placerville, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and three brothers.
Donn was born March 2, 1937, in Mankato, MN, where he graduated from high school in 1956. He joined the U.S. Air Force at age 19 and was trained as an aircraft electrician. He was stationed in Japan for three years and one year at Ellsworth AFB where he was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was employed with AT&T, Northwestern Bell, and US West for 35 years in the following positions: line crewman, installer, repair, key and PBX, maintained telephone service at missile sites, command post at EAFB and two central telephone offices at EAFB. Donn retired in 1996 at the age 59 and enjoyed traveling to visit his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Texas, Alaska and camping in the Black Hills. Donn enjoyed having a permanent campsite at a campground in the Black Hills where he did electrical work, plumbing, helped build three cabins, and was "a number one flunky."
Donn was a member of Bethel Assembly of God church for 45 years and served on the church board for three years, was in charge of the bus ministry for several years, was also in charge of the sound system for church services for many years, and was an usher. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Condolences and comments may be shared with the family on the Kirk Funeral Home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.