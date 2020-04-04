Long, Donn L.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan DeMarsche Long; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Dann Long (April) of Katy, TX, and Andrew Long (Lisa) of Red Lion, PA; six grandchildren and one grandson-in-law, Nicki Rios (Tim), Matthew, Jenny, Katie, Jordan Ryan, Valerie Ryan; a sister, Lois Swift and brother-in-law of Placerville, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and three brothers.

Donn was born March 2, 1937, in Mankato, MN, where he graduated from high school in 1956. He joined the U.S. Air Force at age 19 and was trained as an aircraft electrician. He was stationed in Japan for three years and one year at Ellsworth AFB where he was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was employed with AT&T, Northwestern Bell, and US West for 35 years in the following positions: line crewman, installer, repair, key and PBX, maintained telephone service at missile sites, command post at EAFB and two central telephone offices at EAFB. Donn retired in 1996 at the age 59 and enjoyed traveling to visit his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Texas, Alaska and camping in the Black Hills. Donn enjoyed having a permanent campsite at a campground in the Black Hills where he did electrical work, plumbing, helped build three cabins, and was "a number one flunky."