CENTENNIAL, Colo. | Thomas R. “Tom” Long, 93, died Jan. 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Long, Thomas R.
