Longden, Paul K.

REDIG | Paul Keith Longden, 78, died March 2, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Thursday, March 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
