Loobey, Lawrence L.

STURGIS | Lawrence Lloyd "Larry" Loobey, 91, died Feb. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

