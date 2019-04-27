{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Verne R. Lotz (also known as Verne Sheppard, 93, died April 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Corps.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 4, at the Elks Lodge 1187.

Celebrate
the life of: Lotz, Verne R.
