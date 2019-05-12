{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marvin C. Lovelace, 78, died peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force and retired after 23 years of service.

He will forever be in the hearts of his loving wife, Marjanne; and daughters, Ruth and Annette.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Military honors will be rendered by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com

