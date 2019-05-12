RAPID CITY | Marvin C. Lovelace, 78, died peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force and retired after 23 years of service.
He will forever be in the hearts of his loving wife, Marjanne; and daughters, Ruth and Annette.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Military honors will be rendered by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.