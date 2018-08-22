Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Henry Lowell Luken, 92, died on August 20, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Aug. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

