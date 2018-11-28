Try 3 months for $3
Donald Lundeen

HURON | Donald A. Lundeen, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Violet Tschetter Memorial Home.

Grateful for having shared in Donald’s life are his wife, Joan, of Huron; son, Douglas (Kathy) Lundeen of Rapid City; daughter, Rita (Allen) Timm of Fredonia, WI; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. (CST), with a scripture and rosary service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at Welter Funeral Home. 

Memorial Mass, with military honors by Huron Veteran’s Council, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Private burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery. 

