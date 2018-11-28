HURON | Donald A. Lundeen, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Violet Tschetter Memorial Home.
Grateful for having shared in Donald’s life are his wife, Joan, of Huron; son, Douglas (Kathy) Lundeen of Rapid City; daughter, Rita (Allen) Timm of Fredonia, WI; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. (CST), with a scripture and rosary service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at Welter Funeral Home.
Memorial Mass, with military honors by Huron Veteran’s Council, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Private burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.