SPEARFISH | Lawrence Gayle "Larry" Lungren, 75, died Sept. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 11, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

