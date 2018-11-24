Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Terry W. Lykken, 70, died Nov. 18, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Kirk Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

