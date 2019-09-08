CAPUTA | Dale Allen Lynch, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at home.
Dale was born April 22, 1944 to Elmer and Elsie Marie (Clark) Lynch in Brookings; he was a fraternal twin. In 1951, Dale moved to Pluma with his mother and stepfather, Carl Sinjem. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1962. After graduating, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was in the 67th Air Police Squadron at Mountain Home (Idaho) Air Force Base until 1966. He received the Air Force Good Conduct medal during his service. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Rapid City. He worked for Sinjem Painting and James Motor Company. In 1968, he went to work for the United States Post Office until 2015, when he retired after 47 years and 11 months. On April 11, 1979, he married the love of his life, Barbara Neumeyer, at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, NV.
Dale was an active member of the Rushmore Lions Club since 1971, where he was a key leader in re-organizing the Lions Clubs’ Zone, Sight and Service Committee. In addition, he also served in every position within the Lions Club. He was an active member in the Caputa Community Center and he also spent many Saturdays with his wife volunteering at the VFW.
Dale had a passion for mowing, eliminating weeds, painting and taking care of his home — which was an old two-room schoolhouse built in 1917, that he restored and renovated with the help of his family. In his spare time he loved to travel, have company stay at his home, South Dakota history, stamp collecting, riding motorcycles, shooting guns with the guys, happy hour, cribbage, Nascar, football, baseball and spending time with family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; his mother, Marie (Elsie); his stepfather, Carl; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Kirk (Ronda) Lynch, Rapid City, Darrin Lynch (Julie), California, Rochelle Connors (Earl), Memphis, TN, Shannon Scovel (Jeff), Rapid City, and Robert Christol, Box Elder. Dale has 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Landmark Community Church, 3777 Anderson Road, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the VFW, 420 Main St., in Rapid City following services.
Memorials may be directed to his wife to support the Rushmore Lions Club or the Caputa Community Center.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
