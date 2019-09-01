{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dale A. Lynch, 75, died Aug. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, at Landmark Community Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, September 12, 2019
9:00AM
Landmark Community Church
3777 Anderson Rd
Rapid City, SD 57703
Sep 12
Burial
Thursday, September 12, 2019
10:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
