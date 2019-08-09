{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James A. Mack, 90, died Aug. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Faith Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of James Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments