RAPID CITY | Jerrold Ray Maggard Sr., 76, died Sept. 24, 2019.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home 

Events

Oct 4
Interment
Friday, October 4, 2019
1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
