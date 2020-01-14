Magnavito, Frederick J.
RAPID CITY | Frederick J. Magnavito, 78, died Jan. 12, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Wake service today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

