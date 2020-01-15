Magnavito Jr., Frederick

RAPID CITY | Frederick J. Magnavito Jr., Ph.D., 78, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Fred was born to Fred and Camille (Berté) Magnavito Sr. on July 30, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. He was drafted into the Army in 1965, serving two years, with six months in Vietnam.

Fred was accepted as a Resident Assistant in the Dormitory at Temple University where he was working on his Master in Psychology and met his future wife, Sandra Hadley. They married in August 1970 at Temple, then graduated in 1971 with a Master’s degree in Psychology.

In 1978, Fred was accepted into the Ph.D. program at North Texas State University where he received his Ph.D. in 1981.

He accepted the position of Team Leader of the Vietnam Vets Center in Rapid City in August 1981, and in 1986 he transferred to the Veterans Hospital at Fort Meade, as a staff psychologist. He took early retirement in 2004 and accepted the position of Staff Psychologist for the Sheriff and Police Departments from 2004 until 2018.

From 1990 to 2017, four governors re-appointed Fred to the Board of Examiners of Psychologists for the State of South Dakota. He served as President from 1993 to 2017.