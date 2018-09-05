Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | George W. Maher, 84, died Aug. 31, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, at the church, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

