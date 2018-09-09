RAPID CITY | George W. Maher, 84, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at a local nursing home.
George William Maher was born Dec. 10, 1933, on a farm two miles south of Aurora. He was the second child born of Steve and Arla (Zink) Maher. As a young boy, his time was spent helping on the farm and attending country school. He learned to fish and hunt as a young boy as he spent time doing this with his grandfather, William F. Zink. This pastime became a passion of George’s as he enjoyed these outdoor interests throughout his life.
He attended Brookings High School for one year then transferred to St. John’s Catholic School in Pine City, MN, for a few months, then returned to Brookings County and assisted his uncle William Zink of Elkton, on that family farm, until he was 19.
In 1952, he began working for H. E. Mills Construction Company, as general labor, spending his first day there installing oak wood flooring. He remembered that his hands were terribly “beat up” after that first day. Not long after that, the Mills crew was building a structure in Elkton that had concrete cinder block walls. George remembered that there were several workers attempting to lay the block and they were all struggling to do it right. He asked if he could try it and from that time on, his profession for several years was that of a bricklayer, who specialized in a variety of masonry including block, brick and stone work.
On June 3, 1954, George married Dona Mae Alexander at St. William’s Catholic Church in Aurora. The couple met at the roller-skating rink at Lake Campbell near Brookings. George remembers their first real “date” as he asked her to go fishing with him and she did, and also brought her older brother Stanley along, “because he liked fishing too.” George also recalled that Stanley was with them the night he proposed marriage to Dona.
George joined the Army on Aug. 3, 1955, and was stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He also was part of a military operation that went to Germany for a year shortly after that. Upon returning to civilian life, George again worked for Mills Construction until 1968, when he began his own construction company that specialized in masonry projects. He continued that until 1972, after a devastating flood hit Rapid City. He went there to help rebuild the city and in May 1973, moved the family there.
He worked as a mason and job superintendent for Rapid Plumbing Company from 1972 through late 1986, when they closed. During this period George also performed many, many "moonlight" jobs in the evenings and on weekends. He then worked for RPM & Associates as a job superintendent until late 1987, when he started his civil service career work with the missile sites at Ellsworth Air Force Base. In 1995, due to a Reduction-in-Force by the Air Force, George was transferred to Housing Management on base where he worked until his retirement in 2002, after 16 years of service.
George enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, hunting and fishing. In 1968, George, Dona and the children all became members of the Big Sioux Bowmen Archery Club in Brookings. George served in several club offices including President. In 1970, he bagged his first deer with archery equipment, starting a long bowhunting career that he enjoyed so much.
He is survived by his nine children, Michael (Lori) Maher of Brookings, David (Kathy) Maher of Madison, Mark Maher, Patty Maher, and Shelly Baustian, all of Rapid City, Bill (Ingrid) Maher of Burnsville, MN, Bob (Phyllis) Maher of Celina, TX, Kathy (Richard) Anderson and Greg (Sue) Maher of Rapid City; 24 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Tom) Dunklin of Fresno, CA, and Mary (Larry) Price of Brookings; sisters-in-law, Verna Rensch of San Mateo, CA, and Darlene Walsh of Brookings; brother-in-law, Burton Alexander of Edwards, MO; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and a very special friend and hunting partner, Rob Mudge of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dona in 1998; his parents, Steve and Arla Maher; sister and brother-in-law, Anastasia and George Gebhart; brother, Stephen "Buzz" Maher; grandson, Shane Maher; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Jenice Alexander; and sister-in-law, Retha Alexander Day.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, at the church, with viewing for one hour before. A luncheon will follow the Mass, with interment at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to Clarkson Healthcare.
Friends may sign George’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
