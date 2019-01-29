Try 1 month for 99¢

VALE | Kenneth G. Mailloux, 91, died Jan. 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

