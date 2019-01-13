Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | John Malone, 96, died Jan. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Malone, John
