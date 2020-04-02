Marchant, Larry E.
0 entries

Marchant, Larry E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Larry E. Marchant, 73, died March 31, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Private services will be held on Friday, April 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Marchant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News