Martin, Dean

BOX ELDER | Dean Martin, 86, formerly of Lemmon, passed away on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020.

The Memorial Service for Dean will be held at 11 a.m. MT, Saturday, Feb. 22, at Indian Creek Lutheran Church near Meadow with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Full military honors will be afforded by the Brattvet-Green American Legion Post #66 of Lemmon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dean is survived by his three children, Deann (Larry) Davidson, Rapid City; Butch, Bismarck, ND; Jodi (Cliff) Mills, Box Elder; his grandchildren; Miranda, Marina, Marcus, Thomas, Jordan, and Nathan; brothers-in-law, Tony Lorenz, Roger Lorenz, Jim Lorenz, Richard Lorenz; and sisters-in-law, Rose Martin, Lilian Martin, Sandy Radke, Sharon Valance, Judy Mason, Nancy Lipkins, and Helen Schiable; and many, many, many nieces and nephews including lots of “greats”.

He was preceded in death by Linda; his parents, John and Olga; six brothers, Maynard, Lowell, Floyd, Roland “Bud”, John, Alvin; and four sisters, Vivian Hulm, Marcella Norman, Eulala Lensegrav, and Verna Christman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.