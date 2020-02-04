Martin Jr., Harvey
0 entries

Martin Jr., Harvey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Harvey John Martin Jr., 82, died Feb. 2, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy

Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8,  at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Martin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News