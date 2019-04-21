RAPID CITY | William "Bill" Martin was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Lincoln, NE, to Sarah Louise (Lytle) Martin and Harry Alden Martin. He died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital at the age of 74.
Bill graduated from high school in Lincoln and attended one year at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. After deciding that college was not for him, he went to serve his two years active duty in the Naval Reserve, which he joined when he was 17. Upon returning from the Navy, he attended Milford Technical School and graduated as a tool and die maker. He then went to work for Sundstrand Corp. in Denver. After a year and government contract cancellations, he was laid off. Returning to Lincoln, he continued working as a tool and die maker. His parents purchased an auto parts store in Rapid City and his career in auto parts began. Bill and his wife Martha moved to Rapid City in 1972, two months before the monstrous flood, to join his parents at H & B Automotive. He continued in auto parts until his death. He loved calling on his customers and helping them in any way he could.
He met Martha McCuistion in high school and after returning from the Navy they reconnected and were married in 1968. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage together. They were blessed with two children, Nathan (Anastasia) Blades-Martin of Brooklyn, NY, and Jennifer (Richard) Green of Rapid City; a sister, Constance Stromer of Monterey, CA; four grandsons, Christopher, Richard, Jaxson and Robert Green; two great-grandsons, Grayson and Zachary Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill’s love of motorcycles and vintage cars took up his spare time. He loved building, altering, designing and of course, driving them. His favorite pastime was attending street rod events — looking at cars and meeting many new friends. His favorite line was “You gotta drive ‘em.”
Celebration of Life for “Wild Bill” will be held in the near future with an announcement of the event forthcoming, along with a private family burial of his ashes.
