{{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | Allan Joe Maltby, 82, died July 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Matlby, Allan J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments