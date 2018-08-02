PIERRE | Warren W. May, 97, of Pierre, died Monday, July 30, 2018, at home.
He was born Nov. 9, 1920, in Rapid City. His parents were Noah W. May and Edith (Gale) May.
Warren was a lifelong resident of Pierre and graduated from Pierre High School in 1939. He entered the University of Minnesota in the Fall of 1939. In September of 1940, he joined Battery C of the 147th field artillery unit of the South Dakota National Guard and served at Fort Ord, CA, and in the South Pacific after the unit was transferred to regular Army duty. On Dec. 7, 1941, Warren’s troop transport was enroute to the Philippines between Hawaii and Midway Island, and eventually was diverted to Australia when it became clear that the Philippines would be lost to the Japanese.
In September of 1945, he reentered the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill of Rights, graduating from the University of Minnesota College Of Law in 1948. He returned to Pierre to open a law office and to practice law. He was appointed Hughes County States Attorney in April 1949 to fill a vacancy. In May 1950, he joined the law firm of Martins and Goldsmith in Pierre as a partner, which is now known as the May Adam law firm.
Warren actively practiced law in Pierre for more than 50 years and represented a diverse group of clients from ranchers, farmers and large corporations to lobbying clients including investor-owned utility companies, the Motion Picture Association of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union. He was a charter member of the South Dakota branch of the American Board of Trial Advocates, which required proof of completion of a minimum of 50 jury trials, as well as a member of numerous other legal organizations including the State Bar of South Dakota.
Warren also served as a member of the Pierre Library Board and was appointed to the South Dakota Building Authority by Governor Nils Boe where he served five years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of BankWest for 28 years and a member of the Pierre Masonic Lodge Chapter 27, the Veterans of Foreign War, the American Legion and the Trinity Episcopal Church.
In September 1946, he was united in marriage to Ada D. Chesley of Pierre, who predeceased him.
He is survived by their children, Daniel C. May (Kim) of San Francisco, Barbara G. May of Sioux Falls, Philip W. May of North Palm Beach, FL, and William A. May (Debra) of Rapid City; grandsons, Alex Lynaugh and Elliott May; step-granddaughter, Hallie Gray; and three great-grandchildren, Alana and Annea Lynaugh and Ash Gray Goodwin.
Warren had numerous valued friends and acquaintances throughout the state and in Pierre. Warren loved life and he loved people — he will be missed.
Services will be at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with burial at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.