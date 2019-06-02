{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles "Chuck" McCauley, USMC Retired, 87, died March 12, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Christ Church, 1900 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City. Burial, with full military honors, will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: McCauley, Charles 'Chuck'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments