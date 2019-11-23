{{featured_button_text}}

ALADDIN, Wyo. | Francis Keith McDonald, 92, died Nov. 20, 2019.

He served in the United States Army.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche, SD.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
11:00AM
