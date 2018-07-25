RAPID CITY | Harland H. “Mac” McGuire, 89, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Harland was born March 26, 1929, in Onida. The family moved to Pierre in 1940, where he graduated from high school in 1947.
He worked for the State Highway Department from 1947 until 1956, except for two years in the Army during the Korean War. He moved to Rapid City in 1956 and worked for Buckingham Transportation until 1969. He was then employed as an accountant at Camp Rapid until retiring in 1991.
He married Nancy Charlson in Pierre in 1953. The couple had three children, Colleen, Daniel and James. Mac and Nancy were divorced in 1986. He spent his retirement years in the Black Hills enjoying the various activities available here.
Survivors include sons, Dan (Tami) McGuire and Jim (Pat) McGuire, all of Rapid City; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Colleen, who died of cancer in 2004; and a sister, Sharon Culver.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Private graveside services, with military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
