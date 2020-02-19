McKinley, Renee

RAPID CITY | Renee McKinley, 55, died Feb. 16, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
She served in the U.S. Air Force.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Parkview E. Free Church.
To send flowers to the family of Renee McKinley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Renee's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Parkview Ev. Free Church
333 Sandra Lane
Rapid City, SD 57701
333 Sandra Lane
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Renee's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.