McKinley, Renee

RAPID CITY | Renee McKinley, 55, died Feb. 16, 2020.

She served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Parkview E. Free Church. 

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Parkview Ev. Free Church
333 Sandra Lane
Rapid City, SD 57701
