BOX ELDER | Lloyd F. McNett, 45, died June 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 19, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

