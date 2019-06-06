{{featured_button_text}}

HOOD RIVER, Ore. | James McRoberts, 90, died June 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

A time of viewing will be at 3:30 p.m. PDT today at Anderson's Tribute Center.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. MDT on June 10, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

