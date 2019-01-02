PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. | Curtis Dean Mertz, 1st Lt. USMC Retired, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2018, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease at the Allegro in Jupiter.
He was born April 22, 1940, in Hot Springs, SD, the youngest child of G. George and Myrtle (Worth) Mertz. He was educated in the public schools in Hot Springs and graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School in Watertown, WI, in 1958. In July 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and for the next 20 years he saw duty at many bases throughout the U.S. and overseas such as Marine Barracks, Newport, R.I., Drill Instructor at Parris Island, S.C., I&I duty at NAS Dallas, TX, NCOIC Marine Security Guard American Embassy, Tokyo, Japan. He participated in two tours in Vietnam as well as one in Okinawa, Japan. In 1976, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He also served in several helicopter squadrons in North Carolina and California. He retired from the Marine Corps Dec. 31, 1979. While in the service , throughout his military career, Curtis received many awards. He belonged to the Drill Instructor Association and the Marine Corps Helicopter Association.
Upon retirement, he joined Sikorsky Aircraft in West Palm Beach, as a Flight Test Engineer for the next 19 years retiring in April 2003. In retirement he took up woodworking making his daughter several pieces of furniture. In addition he took up marathon running beginning with the initial Palm Beach Marathon and future ones as well; Curt also completed the Marine Corps Marathon twice. His grand-niece would call him “Uncle Hottie.”
He and Cynthia were able to travel to Hawaii, Alaska, The National Parks, and The Canadian Rockies once they retired. He met his wife, Cynthia (Graham) in 1960 while stationed in Newport, R.I., They were married on May 27, 1961, having celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 27, 2011.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Myrtle Mertz and his brother, Charles in 1984. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; daughter, Heather (Charles) Whitehead of Angier, NC; as well his sister, Phyllis Renz of Grand Island, NE. Also surviving Curtis are three nieces and three nephews plus many cousins in North and South Dakota as well as Nebraska.
A long time Lutheran, his funeral will be held at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 555 Hwy. 1, in North Palm Beach. Visitation will be one hour prior. A luncheon for all at the church. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Day Adult Day Care, 301 Ebbtide Drive, North Palm Beach, FL, Faith Lutheran Church, 551 US 1, North Palm Beach, FL, or Trust Bridge Hospice (Jazmine Team).
The family would like to thank the staff at Allegro, Trustbridge, and Hedrick who cared for him during his final years.
