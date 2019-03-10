RAPID CITY | Stan Mettler, 84, formerly of Wall, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Westhills Village.
Stan Mettler was born April 7, 1934, to Gust and Martha (Opp) Mettler at the family farm in McPherson County, near Eureka. Stan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955, and was united in marriage to Alice Heiser on Feb. 22, 1957, in Herreid. Stan and Alice had two children, Stewart and Tina.
Stan’s immense love of retail business was evident throughout his life. While living in Bowdle, he was employed at the Red Owl store. After a move to Rapid City in 1958, he became Produce Manager at the west-side and east-side Safeway stores, and also co-owned Laughlin Cleaners. Stan and Alice purchased the Jack & Jill Store on Main Street in Wall in 1968, and several years later built Stan’s Jack & Jill on South Boulevard. In 1978, they sold the grocery store and purchased Wall Trading Post on Main Street, later building the Buffalo Gift Shop.
Along with retail business, he loved the New York Yankees, and thoroughbred horse racing. A passion for the ponies won him numerous horse racing awards in Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisiana, California, and Illinois. Stan loved America and his family, and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Stan was a member of the Wall United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post, Western South Dakota Buckaroos and Wall Medical Board. He also coached softball for the Wall Drive Inn Softball Team.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of Rapid City; son, Stewart (Rhonda) Mettler of Wall; daughter Tina (Calvin) Carstensen of Lusk, WY; four grandchildren, Emily Carstensen of Rapid City, Kate LaRue of Colorado Springs, CO, Benjamin Carstensen of Casper, WY, and Charlsie Mettler of Wall; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ramona Jackels, Carol Jung, and Vera Mettler; five brothers, Merle Mettler, Fred Mettler, Richard Mettler, Van Mettler, and Blake Mettler; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Skie; and brother, Dwight Mettler.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. today at the United Methodist Church in Wall.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the church, with Dave Olson officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be at the Wall Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.
