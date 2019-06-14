{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Alvin D. Meyer, 68, died June 10, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on June 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Meyer, Alvin D.
