RAPID CITY | Alvin D. Meyer, 68, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Fountain Springs Healthcare.
Alvin DeWayne Meyer was born August 7, 1950, in Rapid City to Hubert and Mary Meyer.
He is survived by his brother, Randall Meyer of San Diego, CA; sister, Patricia Cunningham of Savannah, GA; son, Toby Meyer; two grandchildren, William and Andrea; ex-wife and friend, Laurie Martin; sister-in-law, Mary Johnson; and aunts and numerous cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.