Alvin Meyer

RAPID CITY | Alvin D. Meyer, 68, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Fountain Springs Healthcare.

Alvin DeWayne Meyer was born August 7, 1950, in Rapid City to Hubert and Mary Meyer.

He is survived by his brother, Randall Meyer of San Diego, CA; sister, Patricia Cunningham of Savannah, GA; son, Toby Meyer; two grandchildren, William and Andrea; ex-wife and friend, Laurie Martin; sister-in-law, Mary Johnson; and aunts and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).

