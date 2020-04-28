× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Larry Meyer passed away suddenly Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Rapid City at the age of 74.

Private Vigil Service will be held Tuesday, April 28 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 29 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Fr. Brian Christensen. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Video streaming of Larry’s service will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/larry-meyer.

Larry Alan Meyer was born March 28, 1946 to Paul and Vernice (Schulze) Meyer in Fort Dodge, IA. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School in Deer Creek, IA. He graduated from Northwest Webster High School in Barnum, where he met his future wife, Julie Sullivan. He graduated from Fort Dodge Community College with a degree in food marketing management. During this time, he began working for Safeway.

Larry was united in marriage to Julie Sullivan on Nov. 11, 1967. To this union four children were born — Scott, Tony, Ryan, and Jennifer.