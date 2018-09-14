RAPID CITY | Nick R. Meyer, 94, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Nick Robert Meyer was born on Oct. 9, 1923, at home in Lake Preston, SD. He lived in the Lake Preston area until 1928, when his family moved to a farm west of Blunt. After losing both their house and barn in a fire, they moved to the Harrold area. A few years later they settled on the farm formerly owned by his grandparents.
He attended country schools in Sully County, then worked on several farms before moving to the state of Washington to weld in the shipyards.
In 1945, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge in 1947, he began his employment on the Roy Beckett farm northwest of Harrold. It was during that time that Charlotte Beckett caught his eye. They were married on Oct. 22, 1948. They moved to Billings, MT, for a short time before returning to Harrold to take over his parents’ farm. After living on the home place for a few years, Nick and Charlotte hand-built a home in 1959, where their six children were raised.
Nick continued working on the farm even after they moved into Harrold in 1983. In 1992, his son Don took over, allowing Nick the opportunity to enjoy retirement. In 1998, Nick and Charlotte moved to Rapid City in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Nick will be most remembered for being an incredible marksman, a hard worker, a humble servant, an avid fisherman, and a master gardener. One of Nick’s greatest treasures was his family, and he never missed an opportunity to be one of the greatest supporters of his children and grandchildren. Along with the sacred family vacations, he never failed to model and teach his kin responsibility, accountability, pride and respect.
Nick is survived by his wife, Charlotte Meyer; his children, Marge (Ken) Gregg, Roger (Karen) Meyer, Tom (Joni) Meyer, Tammy Webster, and daughter-in-law Linda Meyer; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin (Ann), and sister-in-law, Naomi.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Jerry, Don and Dave; five brothers; and six sisters.
A memorial visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 17, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Holly Sortland officiating. A reception and luncheon will follow at the church.
Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold.
A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign Nick’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
