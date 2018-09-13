Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Nick R. Meyer, 94, died Sept. 11, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Open Heart United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold.

