Miles, Gerald 'Jerry'

SPEARFISH | Gerald Ray “Jerry” Miles died Dec. 29, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

