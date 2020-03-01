Miller, Dr. Maclynn 'Mac'

WATERTOWN | Dr. Maclynn "Mac" Miller, 87, a lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls following a stroke.

Mac was born July 4, 1932, in Watertown to former Superintendent of Schools Dwight D. Miller and Agnes (LaFleur) Miller. He practiced dentistry for more than 50 years, including recognition for service excellence in the United States Army, and was highly regarded by his patients and colleagues. He balanced his career with a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

His many years of service to the community followed in the footsteps of his parents. He served on the Watertown School Board, Watertown Parks Board, board of the South Dakota Delta Dental Association, and offices in a life of service to Rotary and the Jaycees.

He is survived by Helen, his loving wife of 63 years; sons, Gregory of Spokane, Washington and Douglas of Orlando, Florida; and sister, Margaret Hannemann of Willmar, Minnesota.

He was beloved by his six grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Rachael, Adam, Jonathan, and Andrew, who have fond memories of being in the outdoors with grandpa; and also survived by three great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends.