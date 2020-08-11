You have permission to edit this article.
Miner, Stanley A.
Miner, Stanley A.

RAPID CITY | Stanley A. Miner, 90, died April 18, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Private family services will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

