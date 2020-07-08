Mogen, Dr. Iro

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON | Dr. Iro C. Mogen, 88, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Iro Charles Mogen was born June 18, 1932 to Gilbert C. and Helen Mar (Puder) Mogen. He graduated from Waubay High School in 1950 and enrolled at the University of South Dakota. After one year he transferred to Yankton College and graduated in 1955.

Iro was a long time educator in South Dakota. His first assignment was in 1955 in Summit, where he taught government, music, and coached basketball. Iro met Suzanne Dannenbring when they both attended Yankton College. They were married on Dec. 27, 1955 in Chamberlain.

Iro and Suzanne moved to Killeen, TX, after Iro was drafted and completed basic training. He served the Army in Division Finance at Fort Hood from 1956 to 1958.

Following his discharge in 1958, Iro and Suzanne moved back to South Dakota. Iro was a music teacher in the Alexandria school district. He completed his doctorate of educational administration from the University of South Dakota. He was an Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the State of South Dakota and also served as Superintendent of Schools in Avon, Mobridge, Faulkton, and Milbank during his career. Iro and Suzanne moved to Yankton after retirement in 1995.